BUFFALO, N.Y. — U.S. Customs and Border Protections officers were busy last weekend, with 13 different drug seizures at local bridges.

Customs officers made two separate marijuana and THC edibles seizures at the Peace Bridge.

RELATED: Customs intercepts over $12M in meth at border crossing

In one of those seizures, a 28-year-old American man, who claimed to have made a wrong turn onto the bridge, had four grams of marijuana concealed in his pants. That person and the drugs were turned over to the Buffalo Police.

During another stop, customs officers found THC-infused brownies, cookies, gummy bears and lollipops in the possession of a 24-year-old U.S. citizen.

Customs officers stopped two different shipments in the cargo area at Peace Bridge.