LACKAWANNA, NY-- Lackawanna Police say a 12-year-old girl is responsible for making a threat on social media against Lackawanna Middle School.

Police officials say they were notified on May 31 that "threats of violence" at Lackawanna Middle School would take place June 1.

MORE: Lackawanna Police investigate school threats

The threat appeared on Snapchat.

Police had extra patrols on hand to ensure the safety of the students that day and said the threat was not credible.

Investigators say they interviewed a group of children who were on the Snapchat thread or had information about the threat and determined that the 12-year-old allegedly made the threat.

MORE: FBI Gives Presentation on Hoax Threats

She has been charged with a felony and filing a false report. Her case will be handled in Family Court.

© 2018 WGRZ