AMHERST, N.Y. — A 12-year-old student was arrested for allegedly making a bomb threat at Mill Middle School.

The student is being charged with making a Terroristic Threat and will be referred to Family Court.

Amherst Police were called to Mill Middle School on Monday afternoon following the threat.Officers searched the school, but didn't find anything.

School officials sent a letter to parents and guardians.

