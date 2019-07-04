BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 12-year-old boy was hit by a stray bullet and killed Saturday night, and another man was shot multiple times.

The shooting happened on William Street near Mortimer Street on Saturday around 8:30 p.m.

Police say shots were fired at a car in the parking lot of the Towne Gardens Plaza. Police recovered numerous shell casings from that scene.

Police say it appears as though some of the rounds were rifle rounds.

A 22-year-old man was shot multiple times in the midsection, according to police. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center for surgery.

As of late Saturday night, police hadn't had a chance to talk with the victim. They couldn't say for certain whether the 22-year-old was the intended target.

The 12-year-old boy was in an upstairs apartment when a stray bullet came through a window and hit him in the head. The boy was rushed to Children's Hospital but was pronounced dead at 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

"This is a 12-year-old kid, had the rest of his life in front of him. I can't imagine what those parents are going through. I can't imagine where you even begin. Where do you start over with something like this? This violence ... people say it's gang members, violence against other gang members. It doesn't matter. There's innocent bystanders, and we've seen it all way too often," Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo said.

Multiple units within the Buffalo Police Department are investigating, including homicide and intelligence.

"I have an 11-year-old daughter, and I can't imagine being in your own house and suddenly a bullet comes flying through the window. We've talked about this time and time again, this nonsense violence," Rinaldo said. "That's why we need people to cooperate. We need people to come forward."

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.