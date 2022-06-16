12 people face charges following 2 drug raids in Jamestown Wednesday

Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force conducted two raids simultaneously on residences in the same block.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A total of 12 people face charges following two raids conducted by the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force on Wednesday.

Around 1:40 p.m. two raids were conducted simultaneously on 47 Charles Street, on the lower apartment and 15 Cowden Place. At the time of the raids, eight adults and a child were inside the Charles Street apartment and six people were in the Cowden Place residence.

A search of the Charles Street residence revealed a quantity of money, fentanyl, methamphetamine, scales, packaging materials, and a loaded 9mm pistol that was reported stolen out of Houston, Texas. The search at Cowden Place revealed drugs and evidence of drug trafficking, according to police.

The 12 that were arrested face the following charges among themselves including criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree, and fugitive from justice.

The following people were arrested:

Anthony Cunningham, 43, Jamestown, NY

Sandra Pavlock, 42, Jamestown, NY

Robin Hadley, 20, Jamestown, NY

Jamie Perrin, 34, Jamestown, NY

Darryl Sanders, 47, Jamestown, NY

Delvin Speed, 48, Jamestown, NY

Todd Dellahoy, 24, Jamestown, NY

Dontrel Buchanan, 19, Jamestown, NY

Camille Lopez, 32, Jamestown, NY

Patricia Curry, 44, Jamestown, NY

Mary Philbrick, 28, Panama, NY

Lawrence Gary Jr., 30, Jamestown, NY

Philbrick was arrested due to an outstanding warrant from the City of Jamestown. Gray was charged with being a fugitive from justice for an outstanding warrant from Pennsylvania.