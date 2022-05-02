Niagara County Sheriff's Office: 12 people arrested in April for welfare fraud

Twelve people were arrested during the month of April on charges connected to welfare fraud in Niagara County.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says 12 people were arrested during the month of April on charges connected to welfare fraud in the county.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the arrests were made in partnership with the Niagara County Department of Social Services and the Niagara County District Attorney's Office.

Five of the 12 individuals arrested all face similar charges. David Hall, 32, Romello Desso, 26, Linda John, 66, Deyveonna Adams, 24, and David Terrell, 54, were all arrested and charged with offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree, grand larceny in the fourth degree, and welfare fraud in the fourth degree. All three charges are felonies.

Ashley Letts, 34, was arrested and charged with offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree (a felony), petit larceny (a misdemeanor), and welfare fraud in the fifth degree (a misdemeanor).

Jonna Pawelczak, 27, was charged with four counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree, one count of grand larceny in the fourth degree, and welfare fraud in the fourth degree.

Jeanetta Prest, 52, was charged with three counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree, one count of grand larceny in the fourth degree and welfare fraud in the fourth degree.

Zakkariya Harris, 22, Crystal Frizzell, 40, and Cierra Burdick, 28, were all arrested and charged with offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree, a felony. In addition, Ladeen Wycoff, 55, was charged with two counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree.