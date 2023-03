A vacant house at 228 Person Street was on fire around 1:15 a.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Firefighters responded to a fire in East Buffalo overnight.

A vacant structure at 228 Person Street was on fire around 1:15 a.m. Thursday. It was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Buffalo Fire reports that about $100,000 in damage was caused. The cause of the fire has been ruled an arson.