JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Police Department say multiple pieces of band equipment was stolen from 10,000 Maniacs.

The equipment was taken from the band's practice space in downtown Jamestown sometime between Friday, June 28 and Monday, July 1. The missing items include: an iMac computer, engraved iPad mini tablets, various guitars and a kick peddle storage bag.

The band is offering a reward for the missing items or any information. Police say charges will not be filed if the stolen equipment is returned.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jamestown Police at (716) 483-7537 or at their anonymous tip-line (716) 483-8477.