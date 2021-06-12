1 shot, 1 arrested following gas station shooting in Niagara Falls

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Niagara Falls Police Department at (716) 286-4553 or (716) 286-4711.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning on 19th Street.

Officers were called to the Coastal gas station located at 601 19th street around 2:15 a.m. A City of Niagara Falls spokesperson says a 32-year-old Niagara Falls woman had been shot and was bleeding heavily.

Niagara Falls police initiated aid until paramedics arrived. The woman was taken to ECMC by ambulance and later underwent surgery. She is currently listed in stable condition.

According to the City of Niagara Falls spokesperson, while investigating the shooting, police determined that Anthony Hill, 31, — who was with the 32-year-old Niagara Falls woman — had allegedly grabbed his own handgun and returned fire. The handgun was said to be recovered at the scene, and was allegedly reported stolen from Ohio.

Hill was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, and criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree. Hill was arraigned Saturday morning, and is being held on $20,000 bail.

At this time, no other arrests have been made. Police say the investigation is ongoing.