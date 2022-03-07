1 person shot during memorial service in Niagara Falls

Police were called to the 1600 block of Pine Avenue on a report of a man shot. When they arrived, they found a 29-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the arm.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday evening during a memorial for a person who recently died.

Police were called to the 1600 block of Pine Avenue on a report that a man had been shot. When they arrived, they found a 29-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the arm.

The victim told police he did not know why someone would shoot him. He was taken to ECMC to be treated. Police believe the victim was the intended target.

In addition to the victim being shot, two bullets entered the building where the memorial was being held. One of the bullets nearly stuck the DJ. A vehicle was also struck with gunfire.