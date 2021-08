Buffalo Police say the stabbing happened at 6:30 p.m. on the 200 block of Delaware Avenue, between West Tupper and West Chippewa streets.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One person is in custody after a man was stabbed downtown on Delaware Avenue on Thursday evening.

Buffalo Police say the stabbing happened at 6:30 p.m. on the 200 block of Delaware Avenue, between West Tupper and West Chippewa streets in downtown Buffalo.