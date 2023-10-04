Person detained after stabbing outside of Riverside High School

Buffalo Police responded to a call at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One person has been detained after a stabbing that happened Wednesday afternoon outside of Riverside High School.

Buffalo Police responded to a call at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found a student who they said had been "slashed" outside.

That student was taken by ambulance to a hospital to be treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Police did not say which hospital, or release ages of the people involved.

Jeffrey Hammond, the director of public relations and information for Buffalo Public Schools, told 2 On Your Side that a soccer game scheduled for Wednesday night at Riverside was canceled "strictly as a precaution."

"As this type of behavior will not be tolerated, the Buffalo Public Schools are supporting the Buffalo Police Department's criminal investigation into an altercation that happened after dismissal outside of Riverside High School," Hammond said in a statement.

"According to the initial reports, there were two students involved in an altercation, and one of them allegedly slashed the other with a knife. A non-life-threatening injury was sustained by the assaulted student, who was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. It is crucial to emphasize that no one else was in danger because the suspected weapon did not enter the school.

"Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams has directed Crisis Prevention and Response Staff to be onsite at Riverside High School to provide support to students and staff. As this is an ongoing criminal investigation, we cannot comment further at this time.”

