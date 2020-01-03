LEWISTON, N.Y. — One person is dead and three others were arrested Sunday morning following a shootout on the Tuscarora Nation Reservation in the Town of Lewiston.

Lewiston Police Chief Frank Previte said the Niagara County Sheriff's Office received a call for shots fired in the area of Mount Hope Road at 4:48 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man, who said three armed intruders were in his house.

"There was a confrontation, and there was gunfire that was exchanged," Previte said. "In that confrontation, during that confrontation, the homeowner was struck, and the homeowner also returned fire and struck one of the suspects that entered into his house as well."

By the time officers had arrived, Previte said the suspects and their vehicle had already left the scene.

Officers there, with help from a Niagara County Sheriff's deputy on the scene, "were able to render first aid, probably life-saving first aid, by a tourniquet to the victim," Previte said.

Previte said the homeowner was then taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center.

Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said as patrols were responding to the scene, one patrol "was able to pick up a vehicle, traveling at a high rate of speed, in the vicinity of where the shooting took place."

Filicetti said officers stopped the vehicle on Lockport Road in the Town of Wheatfield following a lengthy pursuit.

Three men were taken into custody at that time. A fourth suspect was given first aid at the scene but couldn't be revived and was declared dead.

Lewiston Police, New York State Police and the Niagara County District Attorney's Office are involved in the investigation.

No names have been released.

RELATED: Woman shot inside 7-Eleven in Cheektowaga

RELATED: Buffalo Fire Department investigating fatal fire on Guilford Street

RELATED: Buffalo Police investigate shooting on East Utica Street