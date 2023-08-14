x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

1 injured in overnight shooting on Templeton Terrace

Officers were called to a report of shots fired outside of Templeton Terrace just before 3am Monday.
Credit: New Africa - stock.adobe.com
Yellow law enforcement tape isolating crime scene. Blurred view of city street, toned in red and blue police car lights

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating an early morning shooting near the Erie Basin Marina. 

Officers were called to a report of shots fired outside of Templeton Terrace just before 3am Monday. 

According to detectives, a male victim was shot following an argument inside the establishment that then went outside where the shooting occurred. 

The man was taken to ECMC to be treated for his injuries. 

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

2ND Asylum Seeker Arrested for Sex Assault

Before You Leave, Check This Out