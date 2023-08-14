1 injured in overnight shooting on Templeton Terrace

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating an early morning shooting near the Erie Basin Marina.
Officers were called to a report of shots fired outside of Templeton Terrace just before 3am Monday.
According to detectives, a male victim was shot following an argument inside the establishment that then went outside where the shooting occurred.
The man was taken to ECMC to be treated for his injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.