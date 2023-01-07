Man hospitalized after being shot on Main Street near Winspear Avenue

Detectives said a man was found inside of a vehicle after being shot multiple times.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. —

Buffalo Police are investigating an overnight shooting that happened at a gas station early Saturday.

Officers were called around 1:45 a.m. to the 3100 block of Main Street near Winspear Avenue on reports of a shooting.

Detectives said a man was found inside of a vehicle after being shot multiple times.

Police said the 24-year-old Buffalo male was taken to ECMC, where he's listed in stable condition.

Detectives said inside the victim's vehicle, they recovered a Glock, a Glock switch, and an extended magazine/machine gun. Police said charges are pending against the 24-year-old.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.