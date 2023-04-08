1 dead following shoot-out with police officers

Niagara Falls Police reported that officers exchanged fire with an individual after shots were fired.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — One person is dead following an officer involved shooting in the city of Niagara Falls.

Niagara Falls Police say officers responded to a call of shots fired at the 900 block of Niagara Avenue Thursday evening. Upon arriving at the scene, officers said they encountered a person with a handgun.

Niagara Falls Police reported that officers exchanged fire with an individual after shots were fired. The person with the gun was shot and taken to NFMMC, where he was pronounced dead.