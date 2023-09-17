1 dead after overnight stabbing in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said one person has died after being stabbed overnight.
According to the news release, officers were called just after 3:45 a.m. Sunday to the 1000 block of Kenmore Avenue.
Detectives said a man was stabbed inside of an apartment complex during some type of dispute.
Authorities said the 59-year-old man was pronounced at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.
