BUFFALO, N.Y. - A 38-year-old man is dead from an apparent drive-by shooting late Thursday night.

Buffalo Police say he and four other men were shot just after 11:00 p.m. on Marigold Avenue.

One of the victims, a 28-year-old man, is in serious condition at Erie County Medical Center. Two of the shooting victims took themselves to ECMC following the shooting.

A 30-year-old, a 33-year-old, and a 44-year-old man have since been treated and released.

Buffalo Police have not yet released the names of the victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

© 2018 WGRZ