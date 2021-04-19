1 dead, 1 injured in Walden Avenue shooting

Police say two people were shot during a large gathering. Both were taken to ECMC by ambulance.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 20-year-old Buffalo man is dead following a shooting on Walden Avenue early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Walden Avenue just after 1am.

They say two people were shot during a large gathering. Both were taken to ECMC by ambulance.

The 20-year-old male victim was declared dead at the hospital.

A 38-year-old female from Buffalo was treated and released.

Investigators say the shooting happened inside an establishment and they are looking into if the establishment was operating legally or not.