1 dead, 1 injured in Walden Avenue shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 20-year-old Buffalo man is dead following a shooting on Walden Avenue early Monday morning.
Officers were called to the 900 block of Walden Avenue just after 1am.
They say two people were shot during a large gathering. Both were taken to ECMC by ambulance.
The 20-year-old male victim was declared dead at the hospital.
A 38-year-old female from Buffalo was treated and released.
Investigators say the shooting happened inside an establishment and they are looking into if the establishment was operating legally or not.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.