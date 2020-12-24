1 Buffalo teen dead, another injured in early morning shooting

A 17-year-old and a 18-year-old were shot early Thursday morning on Liddell Street. The 17-year-old died at the scene.

Ferry-Fillmore officers got the call just before 4:50 a.m. Thursday. Two teenage boys had been shot inside on a vehicle in the 100 block of Liddell Street.

A 17-year-old from Buffalo was declared dead at the scene.

An 18-year-old from Buffalo survived and was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was first listed in stable condition.

Buffalo Police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.