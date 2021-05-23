1 Buffalo man killed, another injured in Burgard Place shooting

Buffalo Police say the shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Burgard Place, near Bailey Avenue and Genesee Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was killed and another man was injured during a shooting on Saturday night on Burgard Place.

Buffalo Police say the shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. in the 200 block of Burgard Place, near Bailey Avenue and Genesee Street.

The 29-year-old was shot multiple times and was declared dead at the scene by Ferry-Fillmore officers.

A 24-year-old Buffalo man was also shot. He was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.