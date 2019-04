BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Fire Department was busy Tuesday morning responding to a series of fires.

The first started around 12:30 a.m. on Cleveland Ave. near the Elmwood Village.

Not long after that crews were called out to 81 Highland Ave., just a few blocks away.

Just after 2:30 a.m. crews responded to garage fires at 831 Elmwood Ave. and 208 Cleveland Ave.

Crews then responded to a fifth fire at 70 Penhurst Park just before 3:30.

No word yet if these fires are connected.