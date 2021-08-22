Crash closes part of Tonawanda Creek Road in Town of Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A motor vehicle crash has closed part of Tonawanda Creek Road in the Town of Lockport until further notice.
The impacted portion of Tonawanda Creek Road is between Minnick Road and Kimberly Drive, just west of Queen of Heaven Cemetery, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office on Sunday night.
Neighbors told 2 On Your Side they were told to leave the area for a bit after smelling gas.
"We just heard a loud screech and a very loud crash, and as soon as we heard it, we called 911. We walked out to the street to see what had gone on, and then we walked over to the house," Kevin Flynn said. "The car was all the way inside the living room. ... And we did see another car, a black Mustang, sped away from the scene. As soon as we heard everything, we walked outside."
The Flynn family said they've had previous issues with drag racing on this portion of Tonawanda Creek Road in Lockport.
