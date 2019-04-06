BUFFALO, New York — A new construction-focused trade school is opening in Buffalo. The Craft Technical Institute offers courses in skills like welding and paving to prepare the next generation of tradespeople for the workforce. The school's director, Frank Daniel, says he wants to help fill the need for construction workers that's increased as a result of the growth in the City of Buffalo.

"There's a lot of work going on in Buffalo right now," Daniel told 2 On Your Side.

Daniel has been teaching vocations for 30 years. He first came up with the concept of the Craft Technical Institute four years ago. He says the goal is to get students into classes where they can learn as many skills as possible before entering the workforce.

"Buffalo is turning a corner on the old blue-collar industry that once was. Now we're building and we need builders."

The Craft Technical Institute is hosting an open house Tuesday, June 4th from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. The institute is also currently accepting applications for classes, beginning in the coming weeks.

The address for the school is 243 Manhattan Street, Buffalo, N.Y.

More information about the Craft Technical Institute can be found here.