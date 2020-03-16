BUFFALO, N.Y. — Restaurant and bar owners are bracing for the worst as fears related to COVID-19 continue to mount and pressure is ratcheting up to adhere to strict capacity limits.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that restaurants and bars will only be able to service takeout and delivery customers. Crowd capacity will be reduced to 50 people. The New York State Liquor Authority is also expected to allow those operators to sell alcohol for takeout. For more on this story, please visit the Buffalo Business First website.