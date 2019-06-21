BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side spoke with Buffalo Common Councilman Ulysees Wingo for the first time since the Buffalo School Board passed a resolution banning him from all schools for 18 months.

Wingo won't be able to attend his son's graduation due to the incident last month at Riverside High School. Wingo brought a gun to school while he was attending an event there.

Wingo said he was ready to move forward from the incident, and he regretted he would not be able to attend his son's graduation next week or his daughter's graduation next year.

Wingo also said his heart went out to the former Principal of Riverside High School. Jerome Piwko officially resigned after being placed on administrative leave for storing Wingo's gun in a safe inside his office. The school district accepted his resignation Thursday.

"There was a lapse in judgment and because of that mistake, lives have been changed. Forever, my son and I won't have this memory, my daughter and I won't have this memory. Mr. Piwko is seeking other employment at this time. So again, the lesson learned is actions have consequences, whether folks believe the consequence, the punishment was excessive or not, I've accepted it," he said.

He did not comment of whether or not this incident would have an impact on his run in the upcoming primary election.