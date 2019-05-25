ALBANY, N.Y. — Capitol watchers will be waiting for evidence of progress on one of the session's hottest topics: the legalization of recreational marijuana.

While there is broad support among top lawmakers about legalizing marijuana, disputes over details could derail the effort.

Cuomo and top lawmakers say there's still time to work out a deal this year, but they'll have to act fast if they expect to be ready to vote on the complicated topic before lawmakers adjourn in five weeks.

One big question relates to whether the state should expunge decades of low-level marijuana convictions as part of legalization.

"This is a social justice issue," said Assemblyman Walter Mosley, D-Brooklyn.

Lawmakers are also undecided when it comes to the details of specific tax rates and regulations, and whether counties should be allowed to opt out of allowing retail dispensaries, or whether they should have to opt in instead.

Advocates say lawmakers have the time and the ability to strike a comprehensive deal.

"This conversation is past due," said Kassandra Frederique, director of the Drug Policy Alliance in New York. "This cannot be a piecemeal approach."