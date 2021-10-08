Continuing impeachment probe of Cuomo remains a possibility

In a pre-resignation news conference, Lavine says impeachment could continue to deny Cuomo holding statewide office.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A hypothetical question yesterday became very real Tuesday for Assembly Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Lavine (D–Glen Cove).

At a Monday news conference where Lavine laid out the framework for the remaining schedule of his committee’s impeachment investigation of Governor Andrew Cuomo, he was asked if Cuomo resigns, would the impeachment probe continue?

“That’s a very interesting question,” Lavine responded.

And instead of politely brushing away the ‘what if’ question, Lavine continued, “We may very well have the authority to do that. I wouldn’t discount that for a moment. But, the end result would be because he’s already out of the office and impeachment itself is gonna be moot. It’s not going to be meaningful.”

But before entirely dismissing the notion, he added, “There would be the opportunity in the court of impeachment to prohibit him from ever again occupying a statewide office.”

With the Governor’s announcement that he would resign in two weeks, Lavine now faces the same question. This time the answer will have more gravity.

As noted by Cuomo in his resignation announcement, impeachment has a price.

In late June, Associated Press reported the initial budget for the impeachment price was $250,000, with an expectation that costs would go up.

The Manhattan law firm Davis Polk was hired to do investigative work for the Judiciary Committee. The firm has recently had added to its duties reviewing the Attorney General’s report outlines sexual harassment allegations by 11 women against Governor Cuomo.