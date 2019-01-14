BUFFALO, N.Y. — Confidence is growing of a highly impactful winter storm affecting Western New York this weekend. Many ingredients are coming together to make the storm a possible prolific snow producer, as well as produce high winds and poor travel conditions.

Even though the seeds of the storm are still thousands of miles away in the Pacific Ocean, a track favorable for heavy snow around here is becoming more likely.

Here is how the storm will evolve:



An impulse in the jet stream will cross into the United States and strengthen once it moves east of the Rockies. Southerly winds will provide a lot of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and there will be a fresh supply of cold air dropping down from Canada. The clash of the warm and cold air masses will allow the low to strengthen as it moves to our south on Saturday which will really kick up the wind component to the storm.

It is still too early to be specific about snow totals, but I think a high impact storm is looking more probable that could really impact travel, especially Saturday night into early Sunday.

Speaking of timing, it appears that light snow should develop Saturday afternoon that will ramp up as we head into the evening. The heaviest snows will likely fall overnight Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures will plunge on Sunday and winds will really begin to pick up and cause some blowing snow issues.



There will also be a lake effect component to the storm on Sunday which will add to totals east of both Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.

One of the other things that were noticing is that this may be the first of several weather systems that will affect Western New York, even into next week.

In the long-range, weather charts are suggesting a prolonged period of very cold weather settling in and lasting into early February, at least.