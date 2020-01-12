Western New York organizations participate in Giving Tuesday

"Giving Tuesday is obviously a celebration of what Western New Yorkers actually do year-round," said Thomas Guagliardo, the CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — "Giving Tuesday is obviously a celebration of what Western New Yorkers actually do year-round," said Thomas Guagliardo, the CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erie, Niagara and the Southern Tier.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is one of the many organizations locally participating in Giving Tuesday.

Guagliardo said, "Donating to Big Brothers Big Sisters during this time allows us to recruit a volunteer/mentor, match that mentor with a child, and then support that relationship."

Mental Health Advocates of Western New York is also looking for support, as the need for mental health services has grown throughout the pandemic.

A release on the organization's website indicates, "We are facing a mental health crisis as a result of the pandemic, with 53 percent of adults in the United States reporting that their mental health has been negatively affected. This is significantly up from 32 percent reported in March."

Kelly Miskovski, the director of community outreach with MHA, told 2 On Your Side any donation, big or small, can make a difference.

"This year is really different from any other year because of the pandemic," Miskovski said. "I think a lot of nonprofits have been hit pretty hard financially and next year is really uncertain for us for funding. So, Giving Tuesday, anything that we can get is really helpful for us."

The Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus is also celebrating Giving Tuesday. A release from the organization said in part, "Fresh off of three GRAMMY Award nominations, the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus joins the Giving Tuesday movement, raising funds on Facebook to keep the chorus singing through the pandemic."

Even if this year you're not able to donate monetarily, there are other ways to help out organizations serving Western New York.

"Folks can also donate their time, which is also a great way to celebrate Giving Tuesday. We don't do what we do without having volunteers," Guagliardo said.

While monetary donations are certainly welcome, at Explore & More Children's Museum you can even show your support by contributing to the museum's toy drive.

"You can also kind of do a two-for-one and purchase a membership as a gift for someone and that is a good way to cross something off your Christmas list, but also help support a local organization," said Jess Basil, a representative with the museum.

The Motion Project Foundation is another local organization with the 'a little goes a long way' attitude.

A status on the organization's Facebook page reads in part, "We challenge you to donate JUST ONE $1... then share this with your family and friends and challenge them to donate JUST ONE $1. A dollar alone will not do much, but when we put them together the impossible happens."

The donations to Motion Project will help make a difference in the lives of individuals who have suffered a spinal cord injury.

If there's an organization you'd like to donate to, you can always check their websites or social media pages to see if they're participating in Giving Tuesday.

