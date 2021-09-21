WNY native made it on 'The Voice" and is now a part of Team Legend

Joshua Vacanti is from Lockport and he's been promoting that he auditioned but 2 On Your Side didn't know until Wednesday night that he is now part of Team Legend.

LOS ANGELES — Tonight 2 On Your Side is celebrating a Western New York singer who made it on to, NBC's The Voice!

Joshua Vacanti is from Lockport and he's been promoting that he auditioned but we didn't know until Wednesday night that he is now part of Team Legend.

The judges blocked pop star Ariana Grande from getting Joshua during the blind auditions and they were all very interested in his talent.

We here at 2 On Your Side also wanted to share this quick message that he sent to us.

"Hi Channel 2, I'm on Team Legend on this season of The Voice. I'm so excited to represent Lockport, New York. Thank you so much for all your support and be sure to keep watching the show."