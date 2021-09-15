WNY National Cemetery Memorial in need of flags

Western New York National Cemetery Memorial Council is asking folks to donate their treasured interment flag to the Avenue of Flags.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Western New York National Cemetery is in need of flags and asking for donations.

A unique feature at the Western New York National Cemetery is the Avenue of Flags. With over 155 national cemeteries in 42 states and Puerto Rico, there are only two other cemeteries in South Dakota and Pennsylvania that have this unique style of presentation.

The cemetery said many families have donated their flags to be flown in honor of all veterans and as a tribute to their deceased loved one regardless of where the veteran is buried.

This presentation of flying 5’ x 9.5 ’internment flags lining the lanes in the cemetery, augments the reverence and prestige of this distinguished place

They are donated by families whose veteran relatives were entitled to military honors at their funerals. This internment, or casket flag, may be donated by the family to this National Cemetery’s Memorial Council (501c3) for display on the Avenue of Flags.

The Veteran’s Administration only permits interment flags to be flown for this presentation. Store-bought flags are not authorized.

The annual presentation is set up in Spring for several Federal Holidays and retired for the season after Veterans Day. It counts on the aid of volunteer teams to maintain its integrity through the summer.

Teams inspect the flags and when one becomes unrepairable or serviceable, it is removed and a new flag is put in its place. Weather-worn flags are retired with dignity and their ashes are placed in the graves of veterans who are interred at the cemetery in the future.

Your loved one’s cherished flag will always remain at the Western New York National Cemetery to pay tribute to all those who honorably served their country.