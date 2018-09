NIAGARA FALLS, NY — Dominion of Life Christian Center held its annual Lion of Judah awards ceremony on Friday evening. This year's honorees include 2 On Your Side's Maryalice Demler and Claudine Ewing.

This is the 12th year for the ceremony that honors and recognizes the great contributions of religious, political, and social leaders in Western New York.

The ceremony was held at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel.

