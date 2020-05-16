BUFFALO, N.Y. — Several organizations are hosting contactless, safe and socially distant food drives for FeedMore WNY on Saturday. At this time, FeedMore is most in need of canned vegetables, canned fruit, and canned protein.

The first food drive is being held by Elite Dance Company and Rane Property Management. The food drive will go from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of of Elite Dance Company, located at 5360 Genesee Street in Bowmansville. Once you pull up to the drop-off spot, volunteers will safely remove the items from your vehicle for you.

The second food drive will be hosted by Erie County Legislator Jeanne Vinal and Kissed By the Sun Spices at the Northtown Plaza, located at 4558 Bailey Avenue in Amherst. The drive starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m. Every donor will receive a $10 gift card from Kissed By the Sun Spices to be used toward any of their all-purpose seasoning blends.

The third food drive is happening at Restoration Church located at 504 Frankhauser Road in Amherst. The drive starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m., and donations will be collected in a drive-thru style.

For more information on items to donate visit feedmorewny.org or call (716) 822-2002.

RELATED: Virtual race across New York State raising money for FeedMore WNY

RELATED: Helping out those who help

RELATED: FeedMore WNY to receive $1.8 million in help from New York State