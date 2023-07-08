What's next for Cleve-Hill Medical Plaza following fire

Businesses were being boarded up on Monday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Saturday, a two-alarm fire caused $3 million in damages to part of the Cleve-Hill Medical Plaza.

According to fire officials, the blaze started in the ceiling of an office space and then spread to nearby businesses.

It only caused smoke damage to the Laundromat and Rent-A-Center.

"There's a good possibility that the center section will have to be demolished and rebuilt," said Tom Meldrum, Buffalo Division Fire Chief.

According to University Buffalo Common Council Member Rasheed Wyatt, the business closures are already having an impact on residents.

"This is a very negative impact because that laundromat if you drive by any point in time, it's full of people. there's a need there. as well as the pharmacy, family dollar, there's constant activity," Wyatt said.

"We know they're a necessity in this community and hopefully they'll be able to reopen very soon."

Wyatt says the owner and property manager are based in New York City, but because it's privately owned, he says it's likely the common council will not be able to allocate any funds to the plaza.

However, he's been talking to residents who are concerned about what will happen next.

And he's going to speak with the owner to figure that out.

Last year, the community was successful in stopping a proposal to open a drug treatment center at the plaza.

Despite that, Wyatt says the relationship between the city and the owners has since improved because they've made minor improvements to the plaza.