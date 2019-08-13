AVENTURA, Florida — Congratulations are in order for three members of the 2 On Your Side team.

Reporter Claudine Ewing, Chief Photographer Andy DeSantis, and Photographer Bob Mancuso were awarded a "Salute To Excellence" over the weekend.

The trio received the award from the National Association of Black Journalist during the organization's annual convention on Saturday, August 10th.

Ewing, DeSantis, and Mancuso won in the "Television Market 16 and Below-General Assignment News: Long Form" category for their story on the release of Valentino Dixon.

Dixon was freed 27 years after being wrongfully convicted for a murder. You can watch that story below.

Congratulations to the team!