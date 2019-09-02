HAMBURG, N.Y. — The annual "Valentine's for Vets" event was held by New York State Senator Chris Jacobs Friday, at Pinehurst Elementary School in Lake View.

The annual program is a way to honor veterans and educate young students on their service to the country.

Approximately 225 first and second grade students participated by making valentines for the veterans this year.

Jacobs will deliver all the homemade valentines to veteran's organizations and groups throughout the 60th Senate District, which includes Hamburg, Orchard Park, Kenmore and Grand Island.