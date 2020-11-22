Turkey, trimmings included during Buffalo food giveaway event

There was a food giveaway Sunday at the McCoy Convention Center, where 100 bags of food were distributed.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Economic difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have hurt many families across Western New York and nationwide.

In response to that, there was a food giveaway Sunday at the McCoy Convention Center, where 100 bags of food were distributed. Turkeys and all the trimmings were handed out.

"A couple months ago we did a food drive to feed a hundred families who were struggling during COVID, as well, so we're just following up with that to help the community anyway we can," according to Jalen Law of Buffalo's Own, Inc.