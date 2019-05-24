BUFFALO, N.Y. — In May of 2009, Western New Yorkers watched and took pictures as crews tore down a Buffalo sports icon.

10 years later, Representative Brian Higgins said, "The tearing down of the Aud produced a canvas from which we can plan for the new Buffalo and the new Buffalo waterfront."

The waterfront has seen continuous changes over the last ten years. One project at a time, it's emerging as a year-round destination.

"As generations evolve and change, so has the destination and that's been what's really a great thing for our downtown community," said Patrick Kaler, the president and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara.

It's clear there's been a lot of progress at Canalside over the last decade, but community leaders believe there's still room for development, including where the Aud used to stand.

Higgins told 2 on Your Side, "People in Buffalo and Western New York can be very, very optimistic that we're filling in the old Aud block with new uses that reflect the new Buffalo."

Higgins said they've been able to accomplish all of this by gaining local control and, of course, getting enough money to make changes.

Many of those improvements are still unfolding, not only for Canalside but also the Outer Harbor.

Higgins said, "We have a plan to build out at about 115/120 million dollars -- a very, very generous compliment of public access parkland so that people can enjoy the waterfront experience like never before."

He added, "The next 24-months will change Buffalo for the next 100 years."

