BUFFALO, N.Y. — A community block party will take place on Main Street in Buffalo Saturday afternoon. The third annual event features free food, face painting, music, and a range of activities.

The family-friendly event aims to promote Buffalo's diversity with the assistance of HOME (Housing Opportunities Made Equal, Inc.).

The Buffalo Fire Department and the Buffalo Police Department will both be in attendance, assisting parents with car seat safety checks. Fire truck tours will also be offered, along with demonstrations by the K-9 unit.

The Erie County Mobile Library will also be present, providing free WiFi, and people will be allowed to borrow and return books and movies. Those without a library card will be able to sign up for one at the mobile library.

A free barbecue goes until 3 p.m. at 1542 Main Street.