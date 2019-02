BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 13th Annual Sweet Charity event was held Thursday night at the Buffalo Grand Hotel in downtown Buffalo.

The event featuring a variety of sweet treats and hors-d'oeuvres, as well silent and live auctions, cash raffles and more. And it all raises money for the Food Bank of Western New York.

2 On Your Side's Scott Levin, Maryalice Demler, Michael Wooten, and Daybreak's Melissa Holmes all had the honor of emceeing the event.