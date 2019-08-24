The Town of Evans is made up of about 12 shoreline miles. The water draws visitors from across the region, many to the marina at Sturgeon Point.

However, Town Supervisor Mary Hosler believes the community gem could be in jeopardy down the line.

Hosler said the Army Corps of Engineers has already deemed the breakwall to be a "critical failure."

The town supervisor showed 2 On Your Side some of the problem areas. For example, sections of the walkway marked yellow highlight concrete starting to rise or lower.

Hosler said the marina was built in the 1980s, and part of the problem is that it's just getting old, but she also told 2 on Your Side there's debate over whether it was designed properly in the first place.

"Water's powerful, and without it being pinned, over time, it just falls," Hosler said, adding, "you wouldn't be able to keep boats on the lake if we didn't have the wall to protect it."

Hosler said she and other community members have spent three years trying to make a change, and now they finally have the funds to do it.

Once the repairs were deemed a priority by the Regional Economic Development Council, the town received a $1.2 million grant, with a match. But Hosler hopes, in the end, the town will have to come up with just 10 percent of the total cost.

"It's something that we could never afford to do on our own. Without a grant, we would not have been able to do this repair," she said.

The pre-construction phase is already underway. Friday crews were out measuring the depth of the bedrock. Hosler estimates next year will be the design phase, and construction should begin in early 2021.

