Below is the complete schedule for Slow Roll Buffalo's Monday ride.
BUFFALO, NY — Get your bikes ready.
Slow Roll Buffalo will take a tour of the west side of Buffalo tonight.
The ride will leave the West Side Community Services at 161 Vermont Street at 6:30pm. The 10-mile roundtrip route will take bikers through West Avenue, Elmwood Village, Forest & Grant, as well as along Connecticut, Richmond, Delaware, Forest, West Ferry & Grant.
Motorists in the area should anticipate slow traffic at times.
Here is the rest of the Slow Roll Buffalo schedule:
May 21 - West Side Community Services
May 28 - Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park
June 4 - Varsity Theatre
June 11 - East Parade Circle
June 18 - Brookdale Park
June 25 - Masten Park
July 2 - Freedom Wall
July 9 - Olivencia Center
July 16 - Niagara Square
July 23 - Colored Musicians Club
July 30 - Broadway Theatre
August 6 - Mulberry & Carlton
August 13 - Parkside Lodge
August 20 - Ms. Goodie’s
August 27 - Olmsted School at Kensington
September 3 - Steel Plant Museum
September 10 - Iron Island Museum
September 17 - Irish Center
September 24 - Broadway Market
October 1 - Maritime Center
October 8 - Groove Lounge
October 15 - Community Beer Works
October 22 - Ukrainian Civic Center
October 29 - Flying Bison Brewing Company
Slow Roll Buffalo’s 2018 Weekend Ride Schedule
May 19 - Dr. Wright’s Bike Stampede
May 25 - Buffalo Marathon Pedal Party
June 1 - Ken-Ton Pedal Party
June 15 - Tonawanda Pedal Party
June 23 - RosRoll (The Ride for Roswell)
June 29 - Eden Pedal Party
July 6 - Clarence Pedal Party
July 14 - Niagara Falls Bike Stampede
July 28 - Ride for Charity (Make-a-Wish)
August 11 - Variety Ride
August 18 - North Tonawanda Bike Stampede
August 25 - Clarence Pedal Party - September 22nd - Clarence Bike Stampede
September 29 - Lackawanna Bike Stampede
October 6 - Maritime Fest Bike Stampede