Below is the complete schedule for Slow Roll Buffalo's Monday ride.

BUFFALO, NY — Get your bikes ready.

Slow Roll Buffalo will take a tour of the west side of Buffalo tonight.

The ride will leave the West Side Community Services at 161 Vermont Street at 6:30pm. The 10-mile roundtrip route will take bikers through West Avenue, Elmwood Village, Forest & Grant, as well as along Connecticut, Richmond, Delaware, Forest, West Ferry & Grant.

Motorists in the area should anticipate slow traffic at times.

Here is the rest of the Slow Roll Buffalo schedule:

May 21 - West Side Community Services

May 28 - Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park

June 4 - Varsity Theatre

June 11 - East Parade Circle

June 18 - Brookdale Park

June 25 - Masten Park

July 2 - Freedom Wall

July 9 - Olivencia Center

July 16 - Niagara Square

July 23 - Colored Musicians Club

July 30 - Broadway Theatre

August 6 - Mulberry & Carlton

August 13 - Parkside Lodge

August 20 - Ms. Goodie’s

August 27 - Olmsted School at Kensington

September 3 - Steel Plant Museum

September 10 - Iron Island Museum

September 17 - Irish Center

September 24 - Broadway Market

October 1 - Maritime Center

October 8 - Groove Lounge

October 15 - Community Beer Works

October 22 - Ukrainian Civic Center

October 29 - Flying Bison Brewing Company

Slow Roll Buffalo’s 2018 Weekend Ride Schedule

May 19 - Dr. Wright’s Bike Stampede

May 25 - Buffalo Marathon Pedal Party

June 1 - Ken-Ton Pedal Party

June 15 - Tonawanda Pedal Party

June 23 - RosRoll (The Ride for Roswell)

June 29 - Eden Pedal Party

July 6 - Clarence Pedal Party

July 14 - Niagara Falls Bike Stampede

July 28 - Ride for Charity (Make-a-Wish)

August 11 - Variety Ride

August 18 - North Tonawanda Bike Stampede

August 25 - Clarence Pedal Party - September 22nd - Clarence Bike Stampede

September 29 - Lackawanna Bike Stampede

October 6 - Maritime Fest Bike Stampede

