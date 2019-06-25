BUFFALO, N.Y. — Monday was the first chance for residents in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood to give feedback on the new color options for the concrete on Allen Street.

There are test panels on display at the corner of Allen and North Pearl Street. The city will hold informational sessions there on Tuesday and Wednesday. The sessions run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Residents simply need to grab a comment sheet at 19 Allen Street to vote on which option they like best.