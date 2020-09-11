Purses for P.U.N.T. helps families dealing with pediatric cancer

Purses for P.U.N.T. is a fundraiser featuring new or gently used designer handbags. Proceeds help families dealing with childhood cancer patients.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The P.U.N.T. Foundation helps families dealing childhood cancer.

This year's fundraiser called Purses for P.U.N.T. hopes to raise money to assist families.

Hundreds of new and gently worn purses, wallets and clutches will be available for sale. Organizers said the you can expect to find inexpensive to high end items.

Basket raffles and autographed sports items will also be available.

The event will be held on Friday, November 20 from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Hyatt Place Meeting Room, 5020 Main Street in Amherst.

Due to COVID, there are restrictions, 40 people will be allowed in per hour. You can select the one hour time slot that you want to attend by clicking here.

Tickets can be purchased in advance.