AMHERST, N.Y. — Two popular Town of Amherst development projects are closer to becoming reality after Thursday night's planning board meeting.

WS Development owns the former Northtown Plaza. The group went before the planning board for approval of an amended site plan, which would include a parcel of land that used to be Key Bank.

"There was a small parcel in the middle that we ultimately acquired, so we are here tonight to modify the plan ever so slightly to accommodate that" said Jeffrey Curley WS Development vice president.

Developers named the new life-style development "Station Twelve" and it includes shops like L.L Bean, Athleta, Banana Republic, Pottery Barn and a coffee shop.

"If you looked at line up of businesses it's kind of cool because they are bringing some stuff in from out of town that we don't have in Western New York yet, said Brian Kulpa, Town of Amherst supervisor." So there is some new energy, some new products to be offered and it will be fun."

WS Development's plan is to break ground this summer and have some shops open by June 2020.

"If all continues to go well and we maintain our momentum you'll see some signs of activity out there soon," said Curley.

"They will be able to start pulling permits this summer and start on-site this summer, so that's pretty exciting," said Kulpa.

Benderson Development was also in front of the Planning Board looking for approval of their site plan. They are looking to develop the vacant lot at the corner of Maple and Transit Road.

A developer told the board that they plan to turn the property into a restaurant and retail development. One tenant will be a coffee shop, the other three tenants are still unknown.

With that being a busy intersection, some people shared concerns with 2 On Your Side about traffic, and Kulpa says that shouldn't be an issue.

"We have a plan in Amherst, it's a Transit road access plan and it basically delineates where you can and cannot access Transit," he said. "So, sticking with that plan well be able to keep things safer in that area."