BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Police Advisory Board is giving community members a chance to voice their concerns about the Buffalo Police Department.

The first session of the summer forum series was held on Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library on Jefferson Avenue.

One issue addressed was the officers' interaction with the community. Some feel police appear to be intimidating when they go to events in their tactical gear, while others say officers need to be trained on how to interact with people in the neighborhoods.

Community members also say there are still people being arrested for low-level marijuana offenses.

Last year, the number one topic of discussion at the meeting was about body cameras. The advisory board took those concerns to the police department and helped Buffalo Police come up with guidelines regarding them.

The meeting on Tuesday was the first of three. The next meeting will be held at the Gloria J. Parks Community Center on August 13, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. The last meeting will be at the Niagara Branch Library on August 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The board will then collect all the concerns and bring them before police leadership and work to find solutions.

