BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was a foodie paradise Thursday night at the new Resurgence Brewing Company on Chicago Street. But the night was more about helping those in need.

The event, "Plate Expectations" featured food, beer, wine, games, and even rock climbing - all to support FeedMore! WNY's Meals On Wheels program.

"The Meals On Wheels program is a way that we can provide not only nutritious meals but companionship to nearly 3,400 of our homebound neighbors in need," said Catherine Shick with FeedMore! WNY.

Plate Expectations is always held in September, which is also "Hunger Action Month." The month highlights the importance of raising money for food banks all across the country.

Channel 2 is a proud co-sponsor of tonight's event.