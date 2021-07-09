Plan for Buffalo's Outer Harbor presented to Common Council

The plans include turning the empty Terminal B building on Fuhrmann Boulevard into a special event and concert center, that will cost about $12 million.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the past few months, plans have been in the works for Buffalo's Outer Harbor.

On Tuesday night those plans were presented to the Buffalo Common Council.

Our partners at Buffalo Business First say the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation will its plans to the Common Council tonight and the Buffalo Planning Board on September 13.

The plans include turning the empty Terminal B building on Fuhrmann Boulevard into a special event and concert center, that will cost about $12 million.