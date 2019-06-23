BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Police Athletic League (PAL) of Buffalo hosted a free family friendly event in Delaware Park Sunday morning.

PAL in the Park went from 9 a.m. to noon, teaching children and teens how to be healthy and active in the summertime. Kids from ages five to 18 were able to participate in free activities and a bike helmet giveaway, encouraging them to learn and get involved.

Various fitness activities were showcased, along with free healthy snacks, relay races, and a GObike rodeo. Kids were taught skills and drills for numerous sports including basketball, baseball, boxing, golf and tennis.

Free books were also given to participants of Mayor Byron Brown's 2019 Kid's Summer Reading Challenge.